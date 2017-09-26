Trending now

Activate your account
promotion

Activate your account

Activate your account for unlimited access to all The Beatrice Daily Sun websites and the Beatrice Daily Sun e-Edition.

Photos

Photos: Dave Rimington, Husker legend
Dave Rimington
Dave Rimington
C: Dave Rimington (1979-82)
Dave Rimington
Sports

Photos: Dave Rimington, Husker legend

  • +9

See photos of Dave Rimington in his Husker playing days as well as more recent photos.

Local businesses

Print ads