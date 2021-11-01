Investor special sitting on 2 lots on the edge of town! Plenty of room to either add on to existing structure, or build a new one. This home has a newer roof and windows. A new floor joist was installed in Feb 2021 so bathroom needs to be put back together! No worries, this purchase includes building materials shown purchased by seller. Life happens and seller cannot finish this project. His loss is your gain. Contact us to make this one yours today!
1 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $24,500
