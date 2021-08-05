One of a kind property with living quarters and 9 garage spaces! This 30' x 70' building features roughly 400 square feet of living space with a kitchenette and bath. Attached to the living space is a 20' x 30' shop area with 2 overhead doors, concrete floor, insulated walls, heat, and full electrical. There is an additional attached 30' x 30' shop area with 3 overhead doors and rock floor. Separate from the main structure is a double carport with full sidewalls. This property sits on 2 lots one 50'x150' and the other is 100'x140' the majority of the property is fenced in.
1 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $84,900
