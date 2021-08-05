 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $84,900

1 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $84,900

1 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $84,900

One of a kind property with living quarters and 9 garage spaces! This 30' x 70' building features roughly 400 square feet of living space with a kitchenette and bath. Attached to the living space is a 20' x 30' shop area with 2 overhead doors, concrete floor, insulated walls, heat, and full electrical. There is an additional attached 30' x 30' shop area with 3 overhead doors and rock floor. Separate from the main structure is a double carport with full sidewalls. This property sits on 2 lots one 50'x150' and the other is 100'x140' the majority of the property is fenced in.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News