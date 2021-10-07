Wow! How cute is this updated, 1 bedroom home in Wilber, NE! See how the seller made the 2nd bedroom - which can be used as office space or extended living room. Full kitchen with eating area plus a 'formal' dining area. Space for a full sized washer/dryer plus storage. New furnace and central air in 2019. New shed in backyard sits on a cement slab. Raised garden beds, extra parking off of alley. This attractive, affordable, very efficient home has everything you need! Contact us today to make this one yours!
1 Bedroom Home in Wilber - $56,000
