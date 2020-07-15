$130,000 raised for heat relief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Westlake Ace Hardware recently partnered with The Salvation Army for their annual fan drive. This is the 14th year of the partnership that benefits local communities by providing box fans to those in need.

In an uncertain time for many, a record-setting $130,000 was donated in just 18 days, equating to more than 9,100 fans. During the fan drive, customers were asked to donate by rounding-up their purchase at the register. Westlake Hardware then turned customers’ donations into fans and chipped in an additional 700 fans for the charity.

“The fact this program raised $130,000 is proof of the overwhelming support our customers regularly show toward those in their communities who have the most need,” said Joe Jeffries, president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware. “It’s truly an honor to sponsor this program every year, and it’s heartening to see such generosity during uncertain times as these. Most of all, it’s both exciting and affirming knowing that The Salvation Army can positively impact thousands of lives with the funds raised during the fan drive.”

“Westlake has gone above and beyond with what was already an amazing annual fundraiser for heat relief,” said Dale Bannon, The Salvation Army’s Secretary for National Community Relations and Development. “The Salvation Army continues to serve millions of Americans affected by COVID-19 and Westlake’s partnership is a much-needed help as we also provide life-saving heat relief amid dangerous summer temperatures.”

