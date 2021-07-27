150 years and counting

The Gage County Fair is celebrating 150 years of history with a “Nebraska Strong” theme July 28- Aug. 1 at the fairgrounds.
The fair will include a carnival, 4-H and FFA shows and exhibits, as well as open class exhibits. A rodeo, the Eve of Destruction, car races and monster trucks will also be included as entertainment at the 2021 fair.
The idea of the county fair was developed in the early 19th century when agricultural reformers in the northeastern United States organized local exhibitions to promote modern farming. Typical events included livestock judging, exhibits of new agricultural implements and techniques, and plowing contests.
On August 5, 1871 the charter members of the Gage County Agriculture and Mechanical Society met in the office of Dorsey Brothers and McConnell. They held their first fair on October 10-12 in a tract of land northeast of Beatrice.
An entry in a diary of one of the fair organizers, Brandt, read “This is the first day of the first county fair of Gage County. A mere beginning in about all that will be done.”
The Gage County Fair is thought to have been held at seven different sites over the last 150 years. One of the most notable locations in history was the Linden Tree Park in the early 1880’s and again in 1902.
Linden Tree Park, west of the Beatrice City Limits, was owned by General L.W. Colby and was named for a famous racehorse who was buried at the park. Information indicated that “this place was once the scene of the liveliest horse racing that ever occurred in Gage County.”
The Gage County Agriculture Society was incorporated in February of 1880 and re-incorporated through an act of the legislature. The group has been reorganized several times throughout history.
The Gage County Fair was not held in 1895-1898 and again in 1902. This was probably due to poor crops and financial panic. In 1942 the fair was not held because of World War II.
Entertainment in the earliest days of the fair included the first Venetian Night on the Blue River, balloonists, calf roping contest, bulldogging a steer, a cowboy race, fancy roping, riding steers, a potato race, trick riding, a relay race and concerts by the Beatrice Military Band.
Other interesting entertainment included weighing babies, dare devils, fireworks and dynamite. In 1915 “Desert Joe”, an ostrich, race an automobile for a half mile. It is not recorded who won.
In 1916 4-H club work began in Gage County. Otto Liebers was the County Agent at that time. In the early 1920’s Junior exhibits began at the fair.
The first fair was held at the present location on West Scott Street in 1957. In 1959 the 4-H Inc. Building was constructed to house home ec and miscellaneous exhibits. New buildings and remodeling projects on the fairgrounds were completed throughout recent years.
The Beatrice Speedway began their first season in May of 1988. Roger Henrichs, then chairman of the Racing Committee for the Gage County Agriculture Society, said “that was an important piece of history for the fairgrounds.”
In 2001 Ag Hall was destroyed by fire. The next year a new building was constructed on the same site with office space and a conference room added.
The mission of the Gage County Agriculture Society maintains its roots in the early history of the fair: “To educate and promote agriculture, industry, and youth through community involvement; to motivate, develop, and recognize the leaders of today and tomorrow through competitive entries and wholesome activities.”
More information on the 150th celebration can be found at gagecountyfair.com or on their Facebook page: gagecountyfair.com.