150 years and counting

The Gage County Fair is celebrating 150 years of history with a “Nebraska Strong” theme July 28- Aug. 1 at the fairgrounds.

The fair will include a carnival, 4-H and FFA shows and exhibits, as well as open class exhibits. A rodeo, the Eve of Destruction, car races and monster trucks will also be included as entertainment at the 2021 fair.

The idea of the county fair was developed in the early 19th century when agricultural reformers in the northeastern United States organized local exhibitions to promote modern farming. Typical events included livestock judging, exhibits of new agricultural implements and techniques, and plowing contests.

On August 5, 1871 the charter members of the Gage County Agriculture and Mechanical Society met in the office of Dorsey Brothers and McConnell. They held their first fair on October 10-12 in a tract of land northeast of Beatrice.

An entry in a diary of one of the fair organizers, Brandt, read “This is the first day of the first county fair of Gage County. A mere beginning in about all that will be done.”

The Gage County Fair is thought to have been held at seven different sites over the last 150 years. One of the most notable locations in history was the Linden Tree Park in the early 1880’s and again in 1902.