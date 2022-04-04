2 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $105,000

Welcome to 215 Graham St! This charming 2 Bed 1 Bath is nestled in West Beatrice & ready for it's new owners. Lots of upgrades inside & out with new windows & siding in 2021, new flooring, updated bathroom & kitchen, newer water heater & roof. Along with the large kitchen & living room, it also highlights a large backyard for all your entertainment purposes. With all the utilities & appliances on one level, this property also features both street & alley access for your convenience. Well maintained & no expenses were spared on this one to make it a great addition to your rental investment portfolio or the perfect property for the 1st time homeowner. Schedule your showing today and don't miss out on this opportunity!