Welcome to 215 Graham St! This charming 2 Bed 1 Bath is nestled in West Beatrice & ready for it's new owners. Lots of upgrades inside & out with new windows & siding in 2021, new flooring, updated bathroom & kitchen, newer water heater & roof. Along with the large kitchen & living room, it also highlights a large backyard for all your entertainment purposes. With all the utilities & appliances on one level, this property also features both street & alley access for your convenience. Well maintained & no expenses were spared on this one to make it a great addition to your rental investment portfolio or the perfect property for the 1st time homeowner. Schedule your showing today and don't miss out on this opportunity!
2 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $105,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Beatrice woman was arrested for child abuse after leaving two young children alone in a home where a fire started.
A group of Jefferson County residents is hoping to make wind regulations more strict amidst fear of a potential commercial wind farm in the area.
A new store in Cortland is aiming to offer fresh food in the northern Gage County town.
For 300 days, Sara Bohling was bedridden, in the dark, and mostly alone, save for when her two daughters and her husband would stop in to talk at a whisper. She couldn’t sit up or the pain would start, like a baseball bat hitting her head.
Wax dripped from the tips of 27 candles, wavering slightly in the nervous hands of Beatrice High School students. The Hevelone Center, unusual…
Officers saw a woman, nude from the waist down, who ran to officers in tears after they arrived on the scene, according to the affidavit for Hope Npimnee's arrest. She was intoxicated and left a downtown bar with the suspect.
Northwest Indiana man had turned down plea deal for 8 years in jail; judge gives him 155 years instead
"Needless to say we are very pleased with the outcome of Jason Gibbs, especially the adequacy of the sentence imposed," Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said.
A planning team composed of seven UNL graduate students and two professors presented their recommendations for downtown revitalization to the …