2 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $120,000

Welcome home to 714 N 11 St Beatrice. This is a 2 bedroom with 2 bathroom with 1,144 sq on the main floor. You will enjoy the Front enclosed porch area. The primary bedroom has a primary bathroom attached. The other bathroom has been updated with a walk-in shower and is large. The kitchen has room in it. Off of the kitchen is 1st floor laundry. The home has 2009 windows. The basement is unfinished and in 2018 Thrasher worked on the foundation. The backyard is fenced with a deck. The garage driveway was done in 2020 and backyard has alley access. Call today for your Showing.

