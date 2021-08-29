Great family ranch home in north Beatrice! You will enter into a large living room for entertaining. This home also features a large eat-in kitchen with all appliances. There are two bedrooms on the main floor with large closets as well as main floor laundry and full bath. The basement has been finished with large family/game room, office/craft room, non-conforming bedroom and 3/4 bath. Forced air gas furnace was replaced in 2010 and HWH in 2015. The roof was replaced approximately 2017. There is a two car garage and patio off the kitchen. Call for an appointment to view this move in ready home!
2 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $149,900
