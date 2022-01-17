 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $219,900

2 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $219,900

Well maintained Ranch home. Built in 1982, this home has poured foundation and updated mechanical work. 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with a main-floor laundry room. Basement is partially finished with a non-conforming bedroom, 3/4 bathroom and nice size storage room. Walking distance to park and splash pad.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News