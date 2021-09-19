This "Country French" style home in Morton Acres area was designed & decorated by Mr. & Mrs. Merrell Andersen in 1969. Three stained-glass windows & 17 old doors were incorporated into the home from the old Beatrice Daily Sun building. The open floor plan features a formal living room & dining room which gives an elegant feel for hosting large parties. The family room has a fireplace & a wall of windows which look out over the backyard. Master bedroom has an abundance of closets & sliding glass door that opens to the deck. There is also a den off of the main entry of the home! The lower level of the house has two non-conforming bedrooms, & a large rec room which is complete with pool table, bar & small dance floor. This one story home has many quaint features as the arched windows, brick sidewalk & low wall at the entry makes for great street appeal. The large lot has beautiful landscaping & backyard features a tennis court with private patio & deck for outside entertaining.
2 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $299,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A DeWitt woman who had an inappropriate relationship with a minor while working as a paraeducator for Beatrice Public Schools entered pleas th…
- Updated
The Lincoln Board of Education voted to terminate a contract with a former Beatrice teacher hired to coach wrestling at Lincoln Southeast afte…
- Updated
Beatrice police and fire departments were dispatched to the Casey’s at South Sixth Street early Friday morning, after a vehicle struck the sto…
- Updated
Beatrice Police responded to a report Tuesday of a man in a ski mask circling the exterior of a residence on North Ninth Street.
- Updated
On Saturday evening, 21-year-old Andrew Klaus was arrested for multiple traffic violations as he drove a dirt bike along Hoyt Street in Beatrice.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
The two-time defending state volleyball champion Diller-Odell Griffins got swept at home by Falls City Sacred Heart a few weeks ago, but they …
ELKHORN -- Beatrice kept their undefeated season alive with a 41-40 win over Elkhorn North in overtime Friday night at Elkhorn High School.
- Updated
President Joe Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements and its impact on Beatrice Public Schools was briefly discussed during the school …