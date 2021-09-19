2 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $299,000

This "Country French" style home in Morton Acres area was designed & decorated by Mr. & Mrs. Merrell Andersen in 1969. Three stained-glass windows & 17 old doors were incorporated into the home from the old Beatrice Daily Sun building. The open floor plan features a formal living room & dining room which gives an elegant feel for hosting large parties. The family room has a fireplace & a wall of windows which look out over the backyard. Master bedroom has an abundance of closets & sliding glass door that opens to the deck. There is also a den off of the main entry of the home! The lower level of the house has two non-conforming bedrooms, & a large rec room which is complete with pool table, bar & small dance floor. This one story home has many quaint features as the arched windows, brick sidewalk & low wall at the entry makes for great street appeal. The large lot has beautiful landscaping & backyard features a tennis court with private patio & deck for outside entertaining.