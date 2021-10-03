2 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $47,000
A Beatrice man was flown to a Lincoln hospital for treatment after a crash on Highway 77 north of Beatrice.
A rural Adams man was transported to a Lincoln hospital after a crash in northern Gage County.
Drones and K-9 units were used in a Monday search for a Jansen man with a warrant who was found hiding from police in a corn field Monday.
After serving a sentence in England, he was released and settled briefly in Blair before he landed in state regional centers in Norfolk and Lincoln.
Beatrice Fire and Rescue’s current office space could be used as a veterinarian clinic to spay and neuter cats and dogs.
Each Nebraska player wore a new charcoal gray suit and white shirt with a red tie and pocket square as an idea Scott Frost had in the summer materialized.
Homestead National Historical Park is losing 24 years’ worth of experience this week, as Superintendent Mark Engler plans to retire.
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
Nicole Sperry attributed her daughter's infection to parents allowing their sick children to attend school. "My beautiful girl was taken from me because people are too damn selfish to care about what could happen to others."