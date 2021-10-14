 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $60,000

2 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $60,000

Looking for a starter home or investment property? This well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath house features newer flooring throughout, updated kitchen, and nice lot with alley access. The roof was put on in 2020 and the detached garage has a good concrete floor. Call for your private showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News