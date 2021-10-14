Looking for a starter home or investment property? This well maintained 2 bedroom 1 bath house features newer flooring throughout, updated kitchen, and nice lot with alley access. The roof was put on in 2020 and the detached garage has a good concrete floor. Call for your private showing today!
2 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $60,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
A Lincoln man was cited for driving under suspension following a crash in Gage County.
A defendant was sentenced to one year in Gage County jail this week for failing to meet registration requirements as a sex offender.
Two people were arrested this week after a search warrant was served in Beatrice in connection to a Kansas burglary.
Officer Erin Spilker said the 17-month-old child was hospitalized with serious head injuries after being bitten by the dog. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, Spilker said.
Organizers of Big Give Gage held a celebration Thursday evening to thank the community for the record-breaking fundraiser held last month.
A teen accused of taking part in $72,635 in damages to a rural Iowa cemetery had tombstones at his home, according to court records.
Employees at 24/7 facilities who are covered under the labor contract will receive a $3 per hour pay increase.
The immediate cause of Carly Schaaf's death was asphyxia due to smothering combined with a narcotics overdose, according to her death certificate, obtained by the Journal Star.
Well, it just happed again…the topic of rifles comes up, and sure enough the question was asked to me this past weekend, “What is the best rif…