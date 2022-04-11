This charming 2 bedroom home has more room than you think! Relax and enjoy the light in the sunroom just off the kitchen. Step onto the covered wood deck to your own private backyard, storage shed and easy access to the oversized single stall garage. Well built in the 1950’s, the previous owner turned the laundry area into his work shop. The hook ups are still there for your washer and dryer. This all electric home is waiting for your finishing touches to make it your own. Contact us today!
2 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $64,000
