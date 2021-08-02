 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Plymouth - $0

On-Line bidding to begin July 26, 2021, at 9:00AM and the bidding will begin to close at 4:00 PM on August 12, 2021. Viewing of the home is scheduled for Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 5 - 7pm and Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 9am -12 noon. This 1008 sq ft, all brick ranch home will be sold by an on-line auction. The home sits on a 1.16 acre tract, has an easement on the existing driveway. The well is not connected to house. With some work, this has the potential to be a very nice home.

