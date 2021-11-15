2 Bedroom Home in Wymore - $150,000

The perfect starter or retirement home! This brick ranch is spacious both inside and out from the nice sized yard to the full basement and attached garage. It also offers two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms and eat-in kitchen on the main level as well as an entry foyer and oversized living and dining room combo. There is the right amount of space for everyone to enjoy and make memories here for years to come. Main Level: Entry Foyer, Living and Dining room combo, Eat-In Kitchen, 2-Bedrooms, 1.5-Bathrooms, 1 Car Attached Garage Full Basement: Laundry, Half Bathroom, Storage Room Property Features: Covered Front Porch, Wood Cabinets, Laminate Counter Tops, Ceramic Sink, Garbage Disposal, Refrigerator and Range Included, Carpet, Driveway, Alley Access, Cedar Closets Property Specifications: 14,000 Sq. Ft. Lot, Ranch Style, Built in 1965, 1,284 Sq. Ft. Main Level, Brick, Asphalt Shingles, Gas Water Heater, Central Heat & Air, City Water & Sewer 2020 Property Taxes: $1,735.70