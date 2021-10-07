 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Wymore - $40,000

2 Bedroom Home in Wymore - $40,000

Investment opportunity! This home sits on a corner lot with an additional 2 lots and features 9 ft ceilings in the dining room and living room, bedrooms that both contain walk in closets, a newer roof and furnace and a detached 2 stall garage with a work bench.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News