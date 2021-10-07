Investment opportunity! This home sits on a corner lot with an additional 2 lots and features 9 ft ceilings in the dining room and living room, bedrooms that both contain walk in closets, a newer roof and furnace and a detached 2 stall garage with a work bench.
2 Bedroom Home in Wymore - $40,000
