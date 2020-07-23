2020 4-H fashion show a success

4-H members hit the red carpet runway at the 2020 Gage County 4-H Fashion Show at the 4-H Building, on the Gage County Fairgrounds, Monday, July 13. The show featured constructed garments, decorated clothing & clothing consumer projects. Textile Extravaganza showcased handmade quilts and Quilts of Valor on stage.
Garments modeled were judged for modeling presentation, fit and appearance of the garment or consumer shopping aspects. Sewing takes practice and patience. Modeling develops courage, pride and self-confidence. Being a good consumer develops the skills of finding the perfect outfit while comparison shopping.
We were honored to present a Quilt of Valor to Veteran Devin Lovgren, Beatrice. Devin joined the Nebraska National Guard in 2006 and served various positions including Iraq from 2010-2011. Staff Sargeant Lovgren is currently serving in Recruiting and Retention at the Beatrice Army National Guard. As the audience stood to thank Devin for his service, he was wrapped in a beautiful patriotic quilt. We thank Devin for his service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.
Named the 2020 4-H Grand Champion model was Erin Oldemeyer, Firth and Reserve Champion was Isabelle Barkoudah, Boston. Thanks to award donors Blossom Khardt, Beatrice, and Diane’s Dresses, Etc., Diane Creek, Wymore. Ribbons and judging fees are provided by the Gage County Ag Society.
The Nebraska State Fair will feature the State 4-H Fashion Show on Sunday, August 30 in Grand Island. Gage County will send three 4-H members to compete at the Fashion Show: Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore, Erin Oldemeyer, Firth, Isabelle Barkoudah, Boston: Alternate Audrey Dieckman, Omaha.
Emily Rempel, Beatrice, will represent Gage County in the Shopping in Style Fashion Show, held the same day. Her alternate is Payton Smidt, Beatrice.
Fashion Show results:
Beyond the Needle
Purple: Taylin Bent, Beatrice.
Shopping in Style
Purple: Payton Smidt, Beatrice; Shelby March, Wymore; Taylin Bent, Beatrice; Emily Rempel, Beatrice; Isabelle Barkoudah, Boston; Audrey Dieckman, Omaha; Amelia Dieckman, Omaha; Faith Oldemeyer, Firth.
Blue: Jordan Turner, Beatrice.
Steam 1
Purple: Elise Koehlmoos; Alexandra Tate; Garret Smidt.
Steam 2
Purple: Emily Rempel, Beatrice; Faith Oldemeyer, Firth; Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore; Audrey Dieckman, Omaha; Erin Oldemeyer, Firth; Amelia Dieckman, Omaha; Faith Oldemeyer, Firth; Payton Smidt, Beatrice; Cora Novecek, Adams.
Blue: Isabelle Barkoudah, Boston;Shelby March, Wymore.
Steam 3
Purple:Erin Oldemeyer, Firth; Emily Rempel, Beatrice; Isabelle Barkoudah, Boston; Erin Oldemeyer, Firth; Ashtyn Humphreys, Wymore.
