2020 4-H fashion show a success

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

4-H members hit the red carpet runway at the 2020 Gage County 4-H Fashion Show at the 4-H Building, on the Gage County Fairgrounds, Monday, July 13. The show featured constructed garments, decorated clothing & clothing consumer projects. Textile Extravaganza showcased handmade quilts and Quilts of Valor on stage.

Garments modeled were judged for modeling presentation, fit and appearance of the garment or consumer shopping aspects. Sewing takes practice and patience. Modeling develops courage, pride and self-confidence. Being a good consumer develops the skills of finding the perfect outfit while comparison shopping.

We were honored to present a Quilt of Valor to Veteran Devin Lovgren, Beatrice. Devin joined the Nebraska National Guard in 2006 and served various positions including Iraq from 2010-2011. Staff Sargeant Lovgren is currently serving in Recruiting and Retention at the Beatrice Army National Guard. As the audience stood to thank Devin for his service, he was wrapped in a beautiful patriotic quilt. We thank Devin for his service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.