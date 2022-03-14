2021 Neapco Excellence in 5S Award

The seventh annual Neapco Excellence in 5S Award was presented to a nonprofit organization, chosen by the winning work center operator, on March 3, 2022 at the Neapco Components facility in Beatrice.

As part of Neapco's 5S program, monthly audits are conducted to ensure each work cell is following the standards and rules established to keep the work cells organized and efficient in our daily operations at Neapco. The monthly audits are conducted by a team of Neapco staff and shop floor associates. Audits are conducted under the following 5S Lean Manufacturing Guidelines: Sort, Set in Order, Shine, Standardize, Sustain. Each month a 5S excellence of the month winner is chosen, at the end of the year the top four cells are recognized.

The 2021 final four areas were recognized: Flange Yoke Cell operated by Joyce Bartels and Jason Corter an year average score of 97%, Goss work center operated by Les Vicek with an year average score of 95%, 4010 Assembly Press operated by Mike Oblinger with an year average score of 95% and the 2021 Excellence in 55 Award winner was the Bell/Bushing Turn cell operated by Vicki Roskilly with an annual average score of 98%.

The associates in the winning work center chooses a charity, of their choice, in which Neapco makes a charitable donation of $2,000. Vicki Roskilly selected the First Baptist Church Foster Care Closet as the recipient of the charitable donation. Foster Care Closet is an organization that supports foster parents and assist in providing needs to foster children.

Neapco is honored to contribute to this meaningful program.

