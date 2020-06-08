2nd case of coronavirus complication reported in Omaha boy

Nebraska now has a second case of a coronavirus-related complication that affects children.

The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported a case of multisystem inflammatory disease in a 12-year-old Omaha boy.

Last week, the state's first case of the syndrome was reported in a 9-year-old Lexington boy.

The potentially deadly syndrome was identified by doctors in April as a mysterious condition causing inflammation in several organs of children who either had contracted COVID-19 or were in proximity to someone who had it.

Symptoms include inflammation of the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and digestive system, as well as blood clots, chest pain and cardiac arrest.

The Omaha boy had a rash, fever, fatigue and abdominal pain.

“If your child shows any of these symptoms, you should immediately seek emergency care,” said Adi Pour, Douglas County health director.

Though the condition is serious, most children do recover, although there have been at least four deaths in the U.S. linked to it.

The Lexington boy, identified as Gabriel Faudoa on a GoFundMe page set up on behalf of his parents, had to be flown to Children's Hospital in Omaha and underwent open-heart surgery and had to be placed on a ventilator. He is now recovering.

