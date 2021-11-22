This move-in ready, 3 bed, 1 bath home is waiting for you. You will love the beautiful hardwood floors which were refinished in 2020. LVT was installed in the kitchen and bath areas and all walls were repainted. A new porch floor was installed as well. Central Air was added along with two Mitsubishi ductless heating/air units installed upstairs for added comfort. The cute sitting area at the top of the stairs could be an office, play area or master closet! The deep basement has plenty of storage. Don't let this one get away. Contact us for your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $129,900
