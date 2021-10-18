Make this beautiful, well maintained home your own. Sellers have excellent records on all of the major updates they have done including all new roof, soffits, fascia, gutters, A.C. and a Thrasher system in the basement. Enjoy the beautiful woodwork and hardwood flooring. The office is just behind the french doors. The main floor laundry is right off the kitchen, but you could move laundry to the basement hook-ups and use the area as a breakfast nook. The basement has a 3/4 bath and a bar area, with plenty of room to make it comfortable living area. The yard is completely fenced and the garage has extra room with a work bench. This property has all you need to move in and enjoy. Contact us for your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $144,900
