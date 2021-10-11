3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $149,900

Be the first to know
A Lincoln man was cited for driving under suspension following a crash in Gage County.
Two people were arrested this week after a search warrant was served in Beatrice in connection to a Kansas burglary.
The immediate cause of Carly Schaaf's death was asphyxia due to smothering combined with a narcotics overdose, according to her death certificate, obtained by the Journal Star.
A defendant was sentenced to one year in Gage County jail this week for failing to meet registration requirements as a sex offender.
A teen accused of taking part in $72,635 in damages to a rural Iowa cemetery had tombstones at his home, according to court records.
Officer Erin Spilker said the 17-month-old child was hospitalized with serious head injuries after being bitten by the dog. The injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, Spilker said.
Organizers of Big Give Gage held a celebration Thursday evening to thank the community for the record-breaking fundraiser held last month.
WAHOO -- The Freeman Lady Falcons had the tough task of facing the No. 1 ranked team in Class C Monday in the C-3 Subdistrict final.
