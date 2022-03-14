3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $155,000

Move-in ready 3 bedroom house in Belvidere! Featuring updated mechanicals, fresh paint, and new flooring. Don't miss out on your opportunity to own this low maintenance home.
Beatrice police arrested a woman for drug offenses after she refused to leave a Beatrice filling station.
A Beatrice man was arrested for assault after allegedly striking someone in the head with a glass bottle.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
LINCOLN -- The whistle blew late in the game against Omaha Roncalli Wednesday afternoon and the foul was called on Elliot Jurgens -- his fifth…
If you looked behind Delorise Omon, who could be found in the drive-thru window at Rivercity Smokehouse in Beatrice for the last 20 years, you…
LINCOLN -- Beatrice's never-say-die attitude that became so familiar during their state championship run last season reared it head again on M…
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The death of a Lincoln fire inspector at his home in January was the result of work-related duties performed within 24 ho…
Kathleen Jourdan, 33, was charged with second-degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She said she acted in self-defense after years of abuse at the hands of her husband.
A petition was filed last week attempting to recall a member of the Gage County Board of Supervisors.
A Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education members is running for a second term.
