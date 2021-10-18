3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $176,000

Wow! Spread out in this 3 bed, 2.5 bath, ranch home with new interior paint, flooring, and updated fixtures. You will love the master bath and main floor laundry. Plenty of room in the basement to create your own spaces! Look at that yard! 1/3 of an acre to spread out on. Mature trees, garden space, patio space and that oversized, 2-car, detached garage would make a perfect shop! Located in NW Beatrice, this place has easy access to employment opportunities, or to Hwy 77 for a speedy trip to Lincoln. Contact us to make this your new home today!