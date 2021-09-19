Quality craftsmanship in this completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. The exterior of this home features vinyl siding with stone accents, newer Pella windows, oversized 24 X 30 finished garage with bonus single garage, lots of new concrete and large fenced in yard. The improvements don't stop there, the interior is also completely remodeled including 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets on the main floor, a large kitchen with custom cabinets, decorative drywall features, newer doors and trim work, and a huge master suite featuring dual walk-in closets and 3/4 bath. Call for your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A DeWitt woman who had an inappropriate relationship with a minor while working as a paraeducator for Beatrice Public Schools entered pleas th…
- Updated
The Lincoln Board of Education voted to terminate a contract with a former Beatrice teacher hired to coach wrestling at Lincoln Southeast afte…
- Updated
Beatrice police and fire departments were dispatched to the Casey’s at South Sixth Street early Friday morning, after a vehicle struck the sto…
- Updated
Beatrice Police responded to a report Tuesday of a man in a ski mask circling the exterior of a residence on North Ninth Street.
- Updated
On Saturday evening, 21-year-old Andrew Klaus was arrested for multiple traffic violations as he drove a dirt bike along Hoyt Street in Beatrice.
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
The two-time defending state volleyball champion Diller-Odell Griffins got swept at home by Falls City Sacred Heart a few weeks ago, but they …
ELKHORN -- Beatrice kept their undefeated season alive with a 41-40 win over Elkhorn North in overtime Friday night at Elkhorn High School.
- Updated
President Joe Biden’s federal COVID-19 vaccine requirements and its impact on Beatrice Public Schools was briefly discussed during the school …