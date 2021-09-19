 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $185,000

Quality craftsmanship in this completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. The exterior of this home features vinyl siding with stone accents, newer Pella windows, oversized 24 X 30 finished garage with bonus single garage, lots of new concrete and large fenced in yard. The improvements don't stop there, the interior is also completely remodeled including 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets on the main floor, a large kitchen with custom cabinets, decorative drywall features, newer doors and trim work, and a huge master suite featuring dual walk-in closets and 3/4 bath. Call for your private showing today!

