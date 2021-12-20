3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $205,000

Come view this move in ready ranch with open concept. Entering thru the front door you will see a large family room with wood burning fireplace, carpeting and laminate flooring. The beautiful kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and all appliances including refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. There are two bedrooms on the main floor and full bath with soaker tub and shower attachment, new bath countertop and backsplash. The open stairway leads to finished basement with primary bedroom with egress window, walk-in closet and 3/4 bath with tiled shower. There is a TV/entertainment room in the lower level also. The laundry has tiled floor along with room with lower level cabinet for additional storage. The steel 32x24 outbuilding was in Nov 2020 and has additional storage space for workshop or sellers are using as exercise room with sauna. There is also a garden shed in the backyard. Sellers have installed a large patio in the back for summer entertaining.