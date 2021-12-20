Come view this move in ready ranch with open concept. Entering thru the front door you will see a large family room with wood burning fireplace, carpeting and laminate flooring. The beautiful kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and all appliances including refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher. There are two bedrooms on the main floor and full bath with soaker tub and shower attachment, new bath countertop and backsplash. The open stairway leads to finished basement with primary bedroom with egress window, walk-in closet and 3/4 bath with tiled shower. There is a TV/entertainment room in the lower level also. The laundry has tiled floor along with room with lower level cabinet for additional storage. The steel 32x24 outbuilding was in Nov 2020 and has additional storage space for workshop or sellers are using as exercise room with sauna. There is also a garden shed in the backyard. Sellers have installed a large patio in the back for summer entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $205,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
Beatrice Bakery Company opened the doors of its new store, located at 400 Bell St., just five weeks ago.
A Wilber man who was arrested in January following an investigation into drug distribution in Gage County was sentenced to prison Thursday afternoon.
Lexi Rodriguez's first-team All-American status a 'major, major accomplishment,' says NU coach John Cook; 4 Huskers recognized
Rodriguez becomes the AVCA's first true freshman to earn first-team All-American honors since 2017, and the second Husker to do it.
Dani Busboom Kelly has Louisville on magical run, and her former Freeman teammates are happy to be part of the ride
Dani Busboom Kelly's team's run to the Final Four has captivated a cheering section of her friends from their high school days in Nebraska.
By 10 a.m. Thursday, Beatrice residents brought their pickups and trailers, brimming with branches, to the city drop-off site at a steady pace.
Ten elementary school students meandered through the halls of the Beatrice Walmart on Thursday afternoon, flanked by sheriff’s deputies. Smile…
The Beatrice boys basketball team made clear on Tuesday night that despite losing five seniors off last year's state championship team, they a…
Eighteen-month-old Emery McVicker has not been home in almost a year because of medical issues. But that could change soon, and the family from Sterling couldn't be happier.
Another case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been confirmed in the area.