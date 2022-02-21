Location! Location! Location! Here is a half-acre lot in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to Hwy 77. This roomy 3 bed, 2 bath ranch is your affordable new home with over 2,500 sf of living space. Freshly painted interior, newer roof (2018), central air and insulated garage. The daylight windows in the basement add light to the 2 nonconforming bedrooms, or use 1 as your office. A large family room with fireplace, a 2nd kitchen area, a workshop and 2 storm shelters are also in the basement. A walk up attic provides extra storage or a play area. Contact us for your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $219,000
