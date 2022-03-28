The opportunity to own an affordable acreage has arrived. This 5 acre parcel located just 3/4 mile south of Hwy 136 has well maintained 3 bed, 1 bath, 2 story home with over 1400 sq ft of living space. Enjoy brand new carpet throughout living room and dining area with ample kitchen space. Master bed located on first floor with easy access to main bath and the convenience of first floor laundry. Enjoy your walkout deck with plenty of room for patio furniture, grill or hosting family/friends. Need storage space for vehicles, equipment or toys? This place has it. In addition to a 30x40 shop/garage with power, wood burning stove and bathroom, the property has an additional 2 stall garage, barn, multiple storage sheds, and small grain bin. Love the lake, camping, boating, fishing? Rockford Lake Rec Area is just a few miles away. Property boundaries encompass between 1-2 acres of farm ground which has potential for annual cash rent. Don't wait, come check this one out before it's gone.
3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $220,000
