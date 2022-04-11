 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $225,000

3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $225,000

Very nice 3 bedroom ranch. Walk into living room which has a coat closet and dining room kitchen has appliances included and a small room off that could be an eat in kitchen. Laundry and a 3/4 bath is located off this room. All 3 bedrooms are on main level with a 4th nonconforming downstairs. Master bedroom has a doorway into the full bath. Basement has a large family room, 3/4 bathroom, a kitchen with refrigerator and gas range. Backyard has a wooden deck and garden shed (fencing belongs to neighbors).

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News