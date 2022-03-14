Tim Reeder, M: 402-612-3833, tim.reeder@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - What an incredible opportunity with a beautiful brick ranch. Nice, large and open rooms with so much space. The main floor has an open living/dinging and kitchen area. 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 baths on the main. Very loved and cared for, the home has so much to offer. A nice, large master suite, large eat-in kitchen with walk in pantry and main floor laundry. The basement has tall ceilings and is partially finished Electric heat, extra parking spot next to the garage and bonus work shop, or 3rd, small garage stall for your fun car. This house is amazing and ready for you.
3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $255,000
