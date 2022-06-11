Better than new, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 3 car garage and main floor laundry is move-in ready! Built in 2021 this home is less than one year old and has an open concept living/kitchen/dining room, large master suite with 3/4 bath and walk-in closet, underground sprinklers, and full unfinished basement. Don't fuss about needing to put in landscaping or blinds, they're already here, there literally is nothing to do but unpack!
3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $289,900
