3 bedroom, 2 bath home in south Beatrice. Featuring a newer metal roof , walk out basement, large backyard with alley access and basement shop area. This would make a great starter or investment property. Cash or Conventional buyers only.
3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $64,900
