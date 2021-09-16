 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $87,500

Extremely charming Beatrice 1.5 story available now!! This 1200+ sq ft, 3 bed, 1 bath house sits on a corner lot and is bursting with character. Features include: 2021 roof, 2015 heating and A/C, 2016 water heater, main floor laundry, 1 stall detached garage. Call today to schedule your private showing!!

