3 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $94,900

Great starter home or investment opportunity on this property. This 3 bed 1 bath boasts almost 1500 square ft on the main level with plenty of living space to work in tandem with a large kitchen area. The spacious forward living & dining room areas greet you with beautiful hardwood flooring. This property has many features with low maintenance vinyl siding, carport & single stall detached garage, alley access & conveniently located just a short distance from all your local amenities. Don't let this one get away and schedule your showing today!!