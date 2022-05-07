 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Blue Springs - $250,000

Welcome home to Blue Springs! Just minutes from Beatrice. Here's your chance to own a brand new, 3 bed, 2 bath home on a large corner lot with a 2 stall garage. Modern design includes open floor plan, quartz countertops, & LVP flooring. This 1311 sq ft home is scheduled to be completed Fall of 2022. Home is a part of the One-at-a-Time Project. Opportunity for buyers to choose some options depending on stage of construction.

