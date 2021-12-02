 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Cortland - $74,900

Make this property your own! Conveniently located just 20 min south of Lincoln on almost 1/2 acre, this 3 bed, 2 bath home could be amazing with your touches. The 2-car detached garage faces the alley and has a concrete floor with a cement-block mechanics pit. And then there is the yard, partially fenced off while the remainder is perfect for you quiet oasis. This property is selling AS IS. Contact us for your private showing today.

