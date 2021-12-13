Opportunity calls and with a little TLC this could be your dream acreage. This 3 bedroom ranch home contains 1448 sq ft on the main floor. With a kitchen containing all the essential appliances connected to the informal dining room makes this a place for your family to grow. The exterior has vinyl siding for a maintenance free future of painting. The unfinished basement waits for you to finish the way you want it to be. A new furnace and air conditioner were installed in 2021 and carry a 10 year warranty. The home is on rural water which eliminates any water worries. Outside buildings include a 30x24 insulated, heated double garage/shop to make working on a project anytime of year pleasant. A 1900's wood barn is also included to start your 4-H projects or store that vintage car. The property is presently being surveyed and will contain between 4 and 5 acres of land.
3 Bedroom Home in Crab Orchard - $195,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two men were arrested in Gage County after allegedly conspiring to commit murder.
Two people were transported to Beatrice Community Hospital following a crash near Pickrell.
A suspect involved in a Richardson County pursuit earlier this week was arrested in Beatrice Wednesday morning.
A Beatrice man will be sentenced in February for a shooting last December that left a victim dead.
A hearing is set in January to consider if there is probable cause to find the 49-year-old Lincoln woman dangerous to herself or others by reason of mental illness or defect.
Police said the man, who had been serving as the special ed director in Basin, was shot after exchanging gunfire with an officer.
Beatrice Community Hospital staff are preparing four additional negative air pressure rooms for COVID-19 patients, which will bring the hospit…
WYMORE -- The Southern girls basketball team doesn't have the biggest squad this season, but they're not using it as an excuse.