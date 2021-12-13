3 Bedroom Home in Crab Orchard - $195,000

Opportunity calls and with a little TLC this could be your dream acreage. This 3 bedroom ranch home contains 1448 sq ft on the main floor. With a kitchen containing all the essential appliances connected to the informal dining room makes this a place for your family to grow. The exterior has vinyl siding for a maintenance free future of painting. The unfinished basement waits for you to finish the way you want it to be. A new furnace and air conditioner were installed in 2021 and carry a 10 year warranty. The home is on rural water which eliminates any water worries. Outside buildings include a 30x24 insulated, heated double garage/shop to make working on a project anytime of year pleasant. A 1900's wood barn is also included to start your 4-H projects or store that vintage car. The property is presently being surveyed and will contain between 4 and 5 acres of land.