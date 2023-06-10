Enjoy the serenity of small town living with the conveniences you enjoy in this NEW construction house in Diller. This maintenance free home boasts over 1800sq/ft on the main floor featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open concept living/dining/kitchen, 2 pantries, main floor laundry, custom cabinetry, granite countertops, coffered 9ft ceilings, and so much more. You won't find this quality at a better value anywhere else!