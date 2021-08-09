3 Bedroom Home in Hallam - $165,000

 Skip to main content
Enjoy your coffee every morning on the deck soaking up the peaceful, small town atmosphere in Hallam. This home is picture perfect and move-in ready with fresh paint, new carpeting and a newer roof. Three bedroom, two full bath features a light and bright primary bedroom with a walk-in closet, an extra large jetted tub and separate shower. The one level home has a wonderful open flow layout and the kitchen sports stainless steel appliances and gas range. All appliances, washer/dryer, water softener and shed stay with home. ***Open House** Friday, 8/6 from 5-6pm

