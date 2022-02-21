 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Plymouth - $149,900

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Plymouth - $149,900

Look no further, here is your new home! This ranch home was moved onto the poured concrete foundation in 2006. Then in 2016, the large family room, a bedroom, main floor laundry, and the 2-stall attached garage was added. The house was updated and the basement was finished, complete with a 3rd bedroom and 2nd bathroom. The home sits on a corner lot in such a way that you have a nice yard all the way to the alley. Plenty of room for a garden, play area or added shed. Contact us for your private showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News