Look no further, here is your new home! This ranch home was moved onto the poured concrete foundation in 2006. Then in 2016, the large family room, a bedroom, main floor laundry, and the 2-stall attached garage was added. The house was updated and the basement was finished, complete with a 3rd bedroom and 2nd bathroom. The home sits on a corner lot in such a way that you have a nice yard all the way to the alley. Plenty of room for a garden, play area or added shed. Contact us for your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Plymouth - $159,900
