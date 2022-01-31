 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Wilber - $135,000

3 Bedroom Home in Wilber - $135,000

Clean, Cute and Cared for 3 bedroom. This move in ready home features 2 bedrooms on main floor with large third on 2nd level. With alley access and deep lot, there is room to build additional structure for storage or hobbyist. Basement is clean and ready to finish. Newer flooring, newer electrical panel, AC 2019, some newer windows, roof 2014. Located close to pool and downtown. Offers will be reviewed on Wednesday Feb 2 2022 At 5pm. Seller reserves the right to accept an offer prior.

