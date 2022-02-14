Owner had exterior painted and stacked stone added to front exterior to add to the curb appeal of this cute 1.75 story cottage. Character is not lacking here with built-in cabinets, wood floors and large cedar closet. Features include: large eat-in kitchen with center island, formal dining, main floor laundry, cozy living room with fireplace. The upstairs has a second floor family room, 3rd bedroom, extra storage. and a large unfinished space that you can expand to make your own. The manageable backyard is fenced with large covered patio. Home has been well cared for and ready for your enjoyment.
3 Bedroom Home in Wilber - $195,000
