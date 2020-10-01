3 people injured in rural Beatrice crash

Three people were transported to Beatrice Community Hospital following a crash two miles south of Beatrice.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Beatrice Rural Fire and Rescue, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Southwest 32nd and Locust roads.

An investigation conducted at the scene indicated that that a red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 76-year-old Michael Amstutz of rural Beatrice, was traveling southbound on Southwest 32nd Road and had stopped at the stop sign at West Locust Road.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated the red Silverado pulled into the intersection, where it was struck by a silver Chevrolet Silverado traveling westbound on Locust Road driven by 68-year-old Michael Corter of Beatrice. Both drivers and a passenger from Amstutz’s vehicle were transported to Beatrice Community Hospital by ground ambulance for what appeared to be none life threatening injuries.

Occupant protection was in use in both vehicles. There was airbag deployment in the vehicle driven by Amstutz. Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been a factor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0