3 taken to hospital after Wednesday crash

Three people were transported to a Lincoln hospital after the van they were in collided with a semi.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle injury crash Wednesday at around 1 p.m.

A press release from the department stated that 20-year-old Zane Gansemier, of Nehawka, was driving a 2002 International semi hauling corn westbound Highway 41. Bridgette Korbel, 31, of Wilber, was driving a 2005 Chrysler van eastbound on the highway.

Gansemier slowed down to turn south onto Southwest 29th Road.

Gansemier told deputies he observed an oncoming vehicle and once the oncoming vehicle passed him, he started to make his turn. Gansemier did not see the van.

Korbel and her two juvenile passengers were transported with non-life-threatening injuries to Bryan Health West in Lincoln by EMS. Gansemier was not injured. Other agencies that responded were Cortland QRT and Clatonia Fire and Rescue.

Gansemier was cited for failure to yield. Speed and alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

