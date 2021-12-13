4 Bedroom Home in Adams - $450,000

Well maintained acreage with many added features that makes this a home you do not want to miss out on. This walkout ranch features an open floor plan, 4 legal bedrooms, 3 baths, a main floor laundry, newly laid porcelain tile throughout the up and downstairs of the home, double swing french doors from the downstairs family room out to the side yard patio, and two newly installed pellet stoves that make the heat pump barely have to run. Other improvements to this home have been updates to the master bath, all new window screens, new exterior doors, along with new paint and light fixtures throughout. Exterior upgrades include a 40x30 shop with concrete floor, a 200 amp panel with two interior shops one a 16X30 wood shop with electrical every 4 feet and a 30 amp wire ready to go. A fenced garden with 20 raised beds with irrigation lines laid. and a 10X20 Chicken Coup with an attached and enclosed 10X21 chicken run attached that has an 100 amp service, storage, & a buried rodent barrier.