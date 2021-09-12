4 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $129,900

Folks, look no further!! This well-maintained conversion duplex (with low vacancy rate!) offers opportunity galore for investors or someone looking to owner-occupy. You'll be pleased to find a large lot, 2 stall garage, with excess parking and alley access. Each unit contains 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and laundry hook-ups in the basement off of each garage. The main floor unit has central air and heat. The upstairs unit has central heat and window A/C. All utilities (excluding water) are metered separately. This duplex provides spacious units with roomy bathrooms, clean, and a chance to do some updates and build equity. Call today to see this one before it is gone!