 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $134,900

4 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $134,900

4 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $134,900

Folks, look no further!! This well-maintained conversion duplex (with low vacancy rate!) offers opportunity galore for investors or someone looking to owner-occupy. You'll be pleased to find a large lot, 2 stall garage, with excess parking and alley access. Each unit contains 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and laundry hook-ups in the basement off of each garage. The main floor unit has central air and heat. The upstairs unit has central heat and window A/C. All utilities (excluding water) are metered separately. This duplex provides spacious units with roomy bathrooms, clean, and a chance to do some updates and build equity. Call today to see this one before it is gone!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
For love of the fair

For love of the fair

Roger Henrichs of Blue Springs has been a member of the Gage County Agriculture Society for almost 40 years. Currently serving as the presiden…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News