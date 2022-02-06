This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath property is move-in ready, fully remodeled and ready for its next owners. You are immediately welcomed with a large covered front porch for all your entertainment & relaxation purposes. Through the main entrance, you'll observe the large living area & the main level boasts an open concept with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. This property features tile flooring in the redone bathrooms, new carpet on the 2nd level, smooth painted ceilings, new deck, underground sprinklers & outdoor soffit lighting. Along with the solid block foundation, the basement serves as a benchmark for all your storage needs. New plumbing, heating, air & electrical and too many additional items to list! No expenses were spared on this one, schedule your private showing today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Beatrice - $290,000
